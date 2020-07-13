Alfa Laval To Commence Tender Offer For Neles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) and Neles Corp. have reached a deal under which Alfa Laval will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Neles that are not held by Neles or any of its subsidiaries. Neles' shareholders will be offered a cash consideration of 11.50 euros for each issued and outstanding share, valuing Neles' total equity at approximately 1.727 billion euros.

The offer period is anticipated to begin on or about 13 August 2020 and to expire on or about 22 October 2020. Cevian Capital, who holds approximately 10.9 percent of the issued and outstanding shares in Neles, has on customary conditions irrevocably undertaken to accept the tender offer.

