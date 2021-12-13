Alfa Laval Signs Collaboration Deal With Microsoft To Develop Digital Service Tools

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval, a Swedish producer of specialized products and solutions for heavy industry, Monday said it has signed a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop a suite of innovative, sustainable and digital service tools.

These tools would be used for facilitating service and maintenance of Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers.

By using data intelligence and AI, the services will enable customers to assess the need for service through digital interaction Alfa Laval.

The company noted that the tools combine its extensive service know-how with Microsoft's software, data and AI expertise and will enable customers to make self-assessments to determine if and what services are needed.

The service will also give sustainability advantages, as estimates show that up to 2.5 percent of the world's CO2 emissions could be prevented if heat exchangers currently installed in industrial processes were simply cleaned and maintained properly.

