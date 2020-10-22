Alfa Laval sees slightly higher Q4 demand after Q3 miss

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported third-quarter core earnings slightly below market forecasts on Thursday, but said it expected demand to be somewhat higher in the fourth quarter.

The Swedish firm said on Thursday order intake fell 9% year-on-year in the third quarter to 8.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1 billion), while demand had remained at a stable, but low, level.

"As we gradually move away from the short-term savings program and return to a more normal operational mode, a targeted restructuring program is under preparation," CEO Tom Erixon said in a statement.

He added further details would be announced along with the firm's fourth-quarter report at the latest.

Alfa, which makes products such as heat exchangers, said third-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.71 billion crowns from 2.14 billion a year ago, below the 1.74 billion crown mean forecast, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company announced in July a 1.73 billion euro ($2.05 billion) bid for Finnish valve maker Neles Oyj NELES.HE, but top Neles shareholder Valmet Oyj VALMT.HE has opposed the offer, proposing a merger with Neles instead.

($1 = 8.7408 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee and Mark POtter)

