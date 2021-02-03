Alfa Laval sees flat demand in Q1 as Q4 profit beats forecast

ALFA

Engineering group Alfa Laval posted fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Wednesday, helped by cost cuts, and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the first quarter.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.STposted fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Wednesday, helped by cost cuts, and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the first quarter.

The company, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, separators and ballast water treatment equipment, said order intake dropped to 9.27 billion crowns from 11.15 billion a year ago.

"Market conditions were stable during the fourth quarter and order intake increased sequentially by 4 %, in line with expectations," CEO Tom Erixon said in a statement.

Alfa improved its quarterly adjusted operating margin (EBITA) to 18.4% from 17.4% a year ago.

The firm said it would propose a dividend of 5.50 crowns per share, versus analysts' forecast of 5.29 crowns, and a mandate for repurchase of up to 5% of issued shares.

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.97 billion crowns ($234.7 million) from 2.25 billion a year ago, compared to a 1.81 billion crown mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.3943 Swedish crowns)

