Alfa Laval reaches preliminary acceptance level of 33% in bid for Neles

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST said on Monday that shares tendered in its takeover offer for valves maker Neles NELES.HE including the stake it already owns in the Finnish company, preliminarily amounted to around a third of outstanding shares.

Alfa Laval said it would now confirm the final result and announce it "on or about 4 November 2020", but said it would not complete the offer if the acceptance level "remains at the same level as indicated by the preliminary result."

"The offeror may acquire shares in Neles also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise outside the Tender Offer on or after the date of this stock exchange release," Alfa Laval added.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

