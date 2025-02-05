Alfa Laval Q4 Profit, Orders Climb; Lifts Dividend

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFVY), a Swedish supplier of vehicle technology, Wednesday announced its net income increased in the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter, the income increased to SEK 2,061 million from SEK 1,570 million last year.

The Earnings per share surged to SEK 4.96 from SEK 3.77 a year ago.

The Adjusted EBITA increased by 3 percent to SEK 2,922 million from SEK 2,830 million last year. The Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 16 percent from 15.9 percent in the year-ago quarter. Net sales increased to SEK 18,311 million from SEK 17,839 million in the previous year. Net sales increased by 2 percent organically. Order intake grew 9 percent to SEK 18.48 billion from SEK 16.92 billion last year.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 8.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting, higher than last year's SEK 7.50 per share.

Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter demand to remain at the same level as the fourth quarter.

