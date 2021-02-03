Alfa Laval Q4 core profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the first quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, said adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.97 billion crowns ($234.7 million) from 2.25 billion a year ago, compared to a 1.81 billion crown mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.3943 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

