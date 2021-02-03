ALFA

Alfa Laval Q4 core profit beats forecast

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

Engineering group Alfa Laval reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the first quarter. Alfa said adjusted operating profit fell to 1.97 billion crowns from 2.25 billion a year ago.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand to be roughly unchanged in the first quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, said adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.97 billion crowns ($234.7 million) from 2.25 billion a year ago, compared to a 1.81 billion crown mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.3943 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALFA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters