Alfa Laval Q3 profit misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported third-quarter core earnings below market forecasts on Thursday but said it expected demand to be somewhat higher in the fourth quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, said adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.71 billion crowns($195.6 million) from 2.14 billion a year ago, below the 1.74 billion crown mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.7408 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

