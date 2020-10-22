ALFA

Alfa Laval Q3 profit misses forecast

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Engineering group Alfa Laval reported third-quarter core earnings below market forecasts on Thursday but said it expected demand to be somewhat higher in the fourth quarter.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported third-quarter core earnings below market forecasts on Thursday but said it expected demand to be somewhat higher in the fourth quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, said adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.71 billion crowns($195.6 million) from 2.14 billion a year ago, below the 1.74 billion crown mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.7408 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALFA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters