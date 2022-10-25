Markets

Alfa Laval Q3 Adj. EBITA Rises; Organic Sales Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) reported third quarter net income of 1.225 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.226 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.92 kronor compared to 2.91 kronor. Adjusted EBITA increased to 1.93 billon Swedish kronor from 1.85 billion Swedish kronor.

Net sales were 13.2 billion Swedish kronor, corresponding to 11 percent organic growth. The company said sales growth was supported by somewhat stabilizing supply chains. Order intake was 15.2 billion Swedish kronor, corresponding to 13 percent organic growth.

Looking forward, the company expects demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter.

