Alfa Laval Q2 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported second-quarter core earnings well above market forecasts on Tuesday but said it expected demand to be somewhat lower in the third quarter.

Alfa's guidance for softer demand came after order intake held up surprisingly well - down just 3% year-on-year in the second quarter to 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($10.82 billion) - in a second quarter disrupted by the pandemic.

The company, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, said second-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.80 billion crowns from 1.87 billion a year ago, beating the 1.35 billion crown analysts' mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.9630 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

