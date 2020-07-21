ALFA

Alfa Laval Q2 profit beats forecast

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval reported second-quarter core earnings well above market forecasts on Tuesday but said it expected demand to be somewhat lower in the third quarter.

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported second-quarter core earnings well above market forecasts on Tuesday but said it expected demand to be somewhat lower in the third quarter.

Alfa's guidance for softer demand came after order intake held up surprisingly well - down just 3% year-on-year in the second quarter to 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($10.82 billion) - in a second quarter disrupted by the pandemic.

The company, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, said second-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) fell to 1.80 billion crowns from 1.87 billion a year ago, beating the 1.35 billion crown analysts' mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 8.9630 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALFA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters