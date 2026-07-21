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Alfa Laval Q2 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 6%

July 21, 2026 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) reported that its second quarter net income was 2.04 billion Swedish kronor, compared to 2.03 billion kronor in the prior year period. Earnings per share increased to 4.91 kronor from 4.87 kronor. Adjusted EBITA totaled 3.07 billion kronor, up from 3.00 billion kronor.

Net sales increased to 18.12 billion Swedish kronor, compared to 16.82 billion Swedish kronor in the prior year period. Order intake increased to 22.24 billion kronor from 16.44 billion kronor.

For the third quarter, the company expects demand to be somewhat lower compared to the second quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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