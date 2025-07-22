Markets

Alfa Laval Q2 Earnings Rise Despite Drop In Orders

July 22, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFVY, ALFA.ST), a Swedish provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, on Tuesday announced that net income attributable to Owners of the parent increased, but order intake and sales declined in the second quarter compared to the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income for the period attributable to Owners of the parent increased to SEK 2.01 billion from SEK 1.69 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share SEK 4.87 versus SEK 4.08 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 2% to SEK 3.001 billion from SEK 2.93 billion in the previous year.

Operating income increased to SEK 2.88 billion from SEK 2.74 billion in the last year.

Order intake decreased 14% to SEK 16.30 billion from SEK 18.92 billion in the prior year.

Net sales decreased 4% to SEK 16.82 billion from SEK 17.53 billion in the previous year.

The company had earlier stated in its April 29 outlook that it expected second-quarter demand to remain roughly in line with first-quarter levels.

Looking ahead, the company expected demand in the third quarter to be higher compared to the second quarter.

On Monday, Alfa Laval closed trading, 0.71% lesser at SEK 421.20 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

