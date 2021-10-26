Alfa Laval profit beats forecast, launches investment drive

Adds comments and details on forecast, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported on Tuesday an estimate-beating quarterly core earnings and said it expected demand in the final three months of the year to hover close to the levels seen in the third quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, pumps and filters, reported adjusted operating profit (EBITA) of 1.85 billion Swedish crowns ($216 million) compared with a profit of 1.71 billion crowns a year ago and mean forecast 1.79 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The engineering group, a global enterprise based in the small town of Lund in southern Sweden, has seen order bookings spike this year as a broad range of industries have ramped up spending following last year's pandemic-induced slump.

Alfa Laval said order intake of its products in the third quarter surged to 11.68 billion crowns from a year-ago 8.94 billion crowns, still representing a slight decline from the preceding bumper quarter's 12.18 billion crowns.

After a hectic second quarter, the manufacturer had guided for a slight softening of demand in the following three months due to a seasonal slowdown while also cautioning that supply chain issues could hamper invoicing the second half of the year.

"Demand in several of our core technologies has been strong and is expected to grow in the years to come," Alfa Laval Chief Executive Officer Tom Erixon said in a statement.

"To support this expected growth, an investment program to increase the capacity of the current technology platforms has been initiated."

Alfa said the capital investment programme was expected to reach an annual level of 2 billion-2.5 billion crowns over the next three years, around twice the level recorded in recent years.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.