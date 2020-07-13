Alfa Laval makes $2 billion offer for Finland's Neles

Recommended cash bid at 11.50 EUR/share

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST on Monday announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($1.96 billion) cash bid for Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE, seeking to boost its presence in the industrial flow control market.

The offer of 11.50 euro per Neles share represents a premium of around 32.8% to Neles closing price on Friday, the companies said on Monday.

"The proposed deal offers a strong industrial logic: Our businesses complement each other well with very little overlapping operations," Alfa Laval CEO Tom Erixon said in a statement.

Alfa Laval, which also makes products such as heat exchangers and separators, said the deal would considerably strengthen it in the large industrial flow control space, which it said it sees as a key growth area.

The Swedish company said it currently offers mainly energy efficiency solutions in that segment.

"The members of the Board of Directors of Neles who participated in the decision-making have unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders of Neles accept the tender offer," the companies said.

Cevian Capital, with a 10.9% stake in Neles, has also agreed to accept the offer, according to the statement. Valves maker Neles started trading as an independent company on July 1 and was formerly a part of Metso.

