Alfa Laval launches cost-cutting program to counter coronavirus impact

Adds background, detail, comments

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Alfa Laval ALFA.STwill launch a cost-cutting program of more than 1 billion crowns ($101 million) to cope with the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Swedish engineering group said on Tuesday.

"With the global outbreak of COVID-19 and an increasing number of countries under lockdown, negative effects are expected in the global economy," the company said in a statement.

"In this context the company has decided to launch a cost reduction program to proactively address the expected weaker conditions in the next few quarters."

The maker of heat exchangers, separators and ballast water treatment equipment said the program was expected to seen starting to have an effect from April, gradually reaching fixed costs savings of more than 1 billion crowns.

Alfa Laval said the measures would include work time reduction initiatives, aggressive cuts to travel cuts as well as curbs to discretionary spend and external consultants.

"Group Management have decided to implement a reduction of 10% of their fixed compensation during the period the cost program is in place," CEO Tom Erixon said in a comment.

The company said that it had still seen a start of the first quarter in line with its expectations with invoicing and order intake during January and February on about the same level as last year.

"Although the macro-economic conditions have deteriorated in March, the company believes the impact on its financial performance during the first quarter will be limited," it said.

($1 = 9.8979 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.