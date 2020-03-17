Alfa Laval launches cost-cutting program to counter coronavirus effects ahead

Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval said on Tuesday it would launch a cost-cutting program of more than 1 billion crowns ($101 million) to cope with negative effects seen ahead due to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus.

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST said on Tuesday it would launch a cost-cutting program of more than 1 billion crowns ($101 million) to cope with negative effects seen ahead due to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"With the global outbreak of COVID-19 and an increasing number of countries under lock-down, negative effects are expected in the global economy going forward," the company said in a statement.

"In this context the company has decided to launch a cost reduction program to proactively address the expected weaker conditions in the next few quarters".

Alfa Laval said that it had still seen a start of the first quarter in line with its expectations with invoicing and order intake during January and February on about the same level as last year.

"Although the macro-economic conditions have deteriorated in March, the company believes the impact on its financial performance during the first quarter will be limited," it said.

