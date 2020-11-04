Alfa Laval drops takeover bid for Neles

Adds background, detail

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Alfa Laval ALFA.ST will not complete its takeover offer for Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the final result of the bid, Alfa Laval reached an acceptance level of about 33%, far short of its condition of more than 50% acceptance to go through with the offer.

Alfa Laval's 11.50 euros per share bid, initially made in July, had been recommended by Neles' board, but opposed by Valmet VALMT.HE, Neles' biggest shareholder by far.

Neles shares fell sharply on Monday after the Swedish engineering firm announced the preliminary outcome of the bid.

"We regret that less than 50% of the shareholders have decided to tender their shares," Alfa Laval CEO Tom Erixon said in a statement.

"While the industrial logic and growth synergies between Neles and Alfa Laval represented a significant opportunity for both companies, we do not believe that Neles would be well served by having two large shareholders with conflicting strategic agendas for the long-term".

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.