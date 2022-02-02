Alfa Laval core profit narrowly lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported quarterly core earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected demand in the first quarter to be higher than in the fourth quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, pumps and filters, reported fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) of 1.99 billion crowns ($214.97 million) versus 1.97 billion a year ago and mean forecast 2.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 9.2569 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

