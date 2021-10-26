Alfa Laval core profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST reported quarterly core earnings above market expectations on Tuesday and said it expected demand in the final three months of the year to be on about the same level as in the third quarter.

Alfa, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, pumps and filters, reported adjusted operating profit (EBITA) of 1.85 billion Swedish crowns ($216 million) versus 1.71 billion a year ago and mean forecast 1.79 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

