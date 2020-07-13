Alfa Laval bids 1.7 billion euros for Finland's Neles

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST on Monday announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($1.96 billion) cash bid for Finland's Neles NELES.HE saying it wanted to increase its presence in the industrial flow control market.

The offer of 11.50 euro per Neles share represents a premium of around 32.8% to Neles closing price on Friday, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

"The members of the Board of Directors of Neles who participated in the decision-making have unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders of Neles accept the tender offer," the companies said.

($1 = 0.8824 euros)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

