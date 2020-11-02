Alfa Laval bid for Neles in doubt as preliminary acceptances fall short

Alfa Laval says 33% acceptance level reached in Neles bid

Bid was conditioned at 50% or higher

Neles shares drop 5.8%

Alfa Laval says to announce final result later in the week

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swedish engineer Alfa Laval'sALFA.ST takeover bid for Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE has reached a preliminary acceptance levelof 33%, Alfa Laval said on Monday, increasing the risk that it will ultimately fall short.

Alfa Laval's 11.50 euros per share bid, initially made in July, has been recommended by Neles' board but opposed by Valmet, Neles' biggest shareholder by far.

Neles' shares fell on the news and were down 5.8% at 10.83 euros by 0916 GMT.

Alfa Laval said it would now confirm the final result and announce it "on or about" Nov. 4, but added it would not complete the offer if the acceptance level "remains at the same level as indicated by the preliminary result."

The Swedish manufacturer said the acceptance level reached included the 8.5% stake which the Swedish company disclosed in a filing last week.

Alfa Laval still noted it "may acquire shares in Neles also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise outside the Tender Offer on or after the date of this stock exchange release".

The bid had been conditioned on an acceptance level above 50%.

