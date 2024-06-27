Is Alfa Laval (ALFVY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR is one of 94 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALFVY's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ALFVY has moved about 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pacasmayo (CPAC). The stock has returned 9.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pacasmayo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.3% this year, meaning that ALFVY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Pacasmayo falls under the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #162. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.2%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR and Pacasmayo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

