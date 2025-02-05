Alfa Laval To Acquire NRG Marine; Terms Not Known

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFVY), a supplier of vehicle technology, Wednesday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, a provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions for marine, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2025.

The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced ultrasonic anti-fouling technology across key industries through the acquisition.

On Tuesday, Alfa Laval had closed 1.14% higher at $44.29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.