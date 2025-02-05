News & Insights

Alfa Laval To Acquire NRG Marine; Terms Not Known

February 05, 2025 — 03:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFVY), a supplier of vehicle technology, Wednesday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, a provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions for marine, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2025.

The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced ultrasonic anti-fouling technology across key industries through the acquisition.

On Tuesday, Alfa Laval had closed 1.14% higher at $44.29.

