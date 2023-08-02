Alfa Laval AB - ADR (ALFVY) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 38.41

The average one-year price target for Alfa Laval AB - ADR (OTC:ALFVY) has been revised to 38.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 35.76 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.61 to a high of 57.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.30% from the latest reported closing price of 36.83 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfa Laval AB - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFVY is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 22K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Thomas White International holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 13.18% over the last quarter.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 5.01% over the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Alfa Laval Ab (Incorporated under the laws of Sweden)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.