Alfa Laval AB - ADR (ALFVY) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 38.41

The average one-year price target for Alfa Laval AB - ADR (OTC:ALFVY) has been revised to 38.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 35.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.61 to a high of 57.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.30% from the latest reported closing price of 36.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfa Laval AB - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFVY is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

