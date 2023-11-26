Alfa Laval AB - ADR (ALFVY) Price Target Increased by 6.74% to 39.13

The average one-year price target for Alfa Laval AB - ADR (OTC:ALFVY) has been revised to 39.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 36.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.69 to a high of 58.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from the latest reported closing price of 36.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfa Laval AB - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFVY is 0.04%, an increase of 32.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.70% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 14K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 80.97% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 44.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFVY by 72.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.