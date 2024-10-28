Alfa Financial’s Director Share Transaction Highlights Market Activity

Alfa Financial Software plc (GB:ALFA) has released an update.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, a prominent player in the asset finance software sector, announced a share transaction involving its Non-Executive Director, Christopher Sullivan. The transaction involved the sale of 66,332 ordinary shares at a price of £2.0024 per share on October 22, 2024. This development reflects ongoing movements in the company’s stock, potentially impacting its market dynamics.

