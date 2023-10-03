News & Insights

Alfa Financial Software shares plunge after terminating takeover talks with THL

October 03, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Alfa Financial Software ALFAAL.L shares plunged 15% on Tuesday after the company said it had terminated talks with U.S. private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners about a possible takeover.

Shares dropped as much as 14.8% after the announcement, and by 1440 GMT were down 11.1% at the bottom of the FTSE All Share Index .FTAS.

Alfa had confirmed the talks with THL on September 27, sending its shares up as much as 15% to an 11-week high.

