Alexium’s Strategic Shift Towards Core Bedding Market

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has outlined a strategic shift for FY25, focusing on leveraging breakthroughs in microencapsulated phase change materials and flame-retardant technologies to drive near-term growth in its core bedding market. After overcoming a two-year slump, the company aims to expand revenue through a diversified product portfolio and international sales, moving away from over-reliance on a single market and customer. This approach is expected to catalyze significant revenue growth opportunities with new products and customers.

