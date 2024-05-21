Alexium Issues New Shares to Director, Complies with Regulations

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has issued over 4 million new Ordinary Shares to director Simon Moore as a part of his remuneration package. This corporate action follows shareholder approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting and complies with necessary regulations under the Corporations Act. Alexium is a provider of high-performance chemical products for various industries, emphasizing flame retardancy and thermal management solutions.

