Alexium Issues New Shares to Director, Complies with Regulations

May 21, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has issued over 4 million new Ordinary Shares to director Simon Moore as a part of his remuneration package. This corporate action follows shareholder approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting and complies with necessary regulations under the Corporations Act. Alexium is a provider of high-performance chemical products for various industries, emphasizing flame retardancy and thermal management solutions.

