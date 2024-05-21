Alexium Issues New Shares for Director Pay

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has announced the issue of new ordinary shares as part of director remuneration for the second half of 2023. These shares, amounting to 4,184,624 in total, will be quoted on the ASX under the code AJX and are to be issued on May 21, 2024. This move aligns with shareholder approvals from the 2023 AGM.

