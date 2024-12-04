News & Insights

Alexium International’s Director Interest Update

December 04, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has announced a change in director Simon Colinton Moore’s indirect interest, with Colinton Capital Partners acquiring 2,632,681 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares in lieu of director remuneration. This change was approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strategic moves by the company to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

