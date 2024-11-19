News & Insights

Alexium International’s AGM Sees Strong Support for Key Resolutions

November 19, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited, a leader in performance chemicals, successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions, including director elections and the approval of a Share Appreciation Rights Plan, passing with significant support. The company’s innovative approach in advanced materials for industries such as bedding and military uniforms continues to position it favorably in the market.

