Alexion's Ultomiris Receives Approval In Japan For Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) said Friday that Japan has approved Ultomiris or ravulizumab for adults and children living with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome or aHUS.

atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome is an ultra-rare disease that can cause progressive injury to vital organs, primarily the kidneys, via damage to the walls of blood vessels and blood clots.

atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome or aHUS affects both adults and children and many patients present in critical condition in the hospital setting, often requiring supportive care, including dialysis, in an intensive care unit.

The prognosis of aHUS can be poor in many cases, with 56 percent of adults and 29 percent of children developing end-stage renal disease or dying within a year of diagnosis with supportive care alone, so a timely and accurate diagnosis in addition to treatment, is critical to improving patient outcomes, the company said in a statement.

