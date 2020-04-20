ALXN

Alexion to study rare blood-disorder drug in severe COVID-19 patients

Manas Mishra Reuters
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would start a late-stage study of its rare blood-disorder drug, Ultomiris, in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The study is expected to enroll about 270 patients across countries, Alexion said.

