Alexion to study rare blood-disorder drug in severe COVID-19 patients

April 20 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O said on Monday it would start a late-stage study of its rare blood-disorder drug, Ultomiris, in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The study is expected to enroll about 270 patients across countries, Alexion said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

