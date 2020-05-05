Alexion to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals in $1.41 bln deal

May 5 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN.O on Tuesday agreed to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O in a deal that values the U.S. drug developer at $1.41 billion.

Alexion would pay $18 per Portola share in cash, a premium of 132% to Portola's last closing price, the companies said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

