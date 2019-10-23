Alexion Stock Is Rising on an Earnings Beat, Better Guidance, Buybacks

According to Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher J. Raymond, strong conversion from the biotech’s older blockbuster drug Soliris, which will soon face biosimilar competition, to its follow-on drug, Ultomiris, is “ahead of schedule.”

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock is rising Wednesday morning, after the biotech beat third-quarter-earnings expectations, and raised full-year financial guidance.

Alexion (ticker: ALXN) reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.79, beating the Wall Street consensus expectation of $2.48, according to FactSet. It raised non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2019 to $10.25-$10.40 from $9.65-$9.85, and announced a $1 billion share-repurchase program.

According to Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher J. Raymond, strong conversion from Alexion’s older blockbuster drug Soliris, which will soon face biosimilar competition, to its follow-on drug, Ultomiris, is “ahead of schedule.”

The back story. The beat and raise comes amid a week of strong performance in the troubled large and mid-cap biotech sector. Shares of Biogen (BIIB) soared 26.1% on Tuesday after the company announced that it would submit a controversial Alzheimer’s drug for Food and Drug Administration approval, despite canceling its trials of the drug earlier this year when they seemed to be headed for failure. A month ago, Alexion’s chief financial officer left the company unexpectedly.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.7% on Tuesday.

What’s new. In an earnings release on Wednesday, Alexion said that it was working toward 70% conversion from Soliris to Ultomiris across four indications within two years.

“We see all these developments as positive and expect a strong day for ALXN stock in the market,” Citi Research analyst Mohit Bansal wrote Wednesday morning.

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau said that the progress converting Soliris patients to Ultomiris was good news so far. “We think the rapid conversion to Ultomiris will reduce concerns about competition and drive outperformance,” Nadeau wrote.

Looking forward. Alexion’s investor call began at 8 a.m. Alexion stock is up 6.0% to $105.24 in Wednesday morning trading.

