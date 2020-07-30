Markets
Alexion Raises 2020 Total Revenues, Non-GAAP EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $10.65 to $10.95, revised from prior guidance range of $10.45 to $10.75. Total revenues are now projected in a range of $5.55 billion to $5.60 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $5.23 billion to $5.33 billion.

Second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $3.11, an 18 percent increase from the second quarter of 2019. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net product sales were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.20 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

