Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN):

-Earnings: -$1.07 billion in Q2 vs. $0.46 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.84 in Q2 vs. $2.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $702.2 million or $3.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.59 per share -Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q2 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.65 - $10.95 Full year revenue guidance: $5,550 - $5,600 Mln

