Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $636.0 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $557.6 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $794.4 million or $3.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $794.4 Mln. vs. $727.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.52 vs. $3.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q1): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

