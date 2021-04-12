Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Not Flying Under The Radar

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALXN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Alexion Pharmaceuticals' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:ALXN Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Alexion Pharmaceuticals' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Alexion Pharmaceuticals' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 75% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 38% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 74% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Alexion Pharmaceuticals is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Alexion Pharmaceuticals' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Alexion Pharmaceuticals that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

