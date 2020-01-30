Alexion Pharmaceuticals Guides FY20 Below Analysts' Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) initiated its earnings and total revenue guidance for the full year 2020, below analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.91 to $8.71 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.65 to $10.85 per share on total revenues between $5.50 billion and $5.56 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.37 per share on revenues of $5.64 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"I am confident we are well positioned for the future and will build on our momentum in 2020, with a continued focus on delivering long-term shareholder value by advancing our mission of developing and delivering transformative medicines for people with rare diseases," said Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alexion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.