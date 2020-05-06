Alexion Pharmaceuticals Beats Earnings Estimates but Cuts Guidance

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals dropped Wednesday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations but lowered its revenue guidance because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The earnings release came a day after Alexion (ticker: ALXN) announced a $1.4 billion deal to acquire Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA), which sells a medicine used to stop serious bleeding in patients who have been given certain anticoagulant medications. Alexion paid a premium over Portola’s recent share price, but Portola shares had dropped precipitously in recent months and Alexion paid well under where the stock was trading early this year.

On Wednesday, Alexion reported revenue for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.4 billion, 27% higher than a year earlier. It reported earnings per share of $3.22, beating the S&P Capital IQ consensus estimate of $2.71.

But the company also cut its guidance for the full fiscal year, saying it now expects revenue of between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion. It had previously projected revenue of between $5.5 billion and $5.6 billion.

The company said it expects non-GAAP earnings per share of between $10.45 and $10.75, changed from between the range of $10.65 and $10.85 it had projected previously.

“Given the impact Covid-19 has had on medical care worldwide, we do expect an impact on our business in 2020,” CEO Ludwig Hantson said on an earnings call Wednesday morning. “As the normal access to care is challenged during this time, we expect a temporary slowing of patient starts and clinical trial enrollment. While we saw strong top line growth in the first quarter, we expect growth in the remainder of the year to be tempered by the pandemic, which will be reflected in today’s guidance.”

The company said that fully enrolled clinical trials will largely be unaffected by Covid-19, while studies still enrolling patients could be three months late. It also said it had suspended healthy-volunteer studies.

In late April, Alexion had said it planned to test its rare-disease drug Ultomiris in severe Covid-19 patients.

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau wrote Wednesday that the quarter was strong, and the disruptions to the business were to be expected. “Alexion’s [first-quarter] revenue and EPS beat consensus and demonstrate that its base business continues to perform well.”

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Eliana Merle struck a similarly positive note. “Overall, we think this quarter may be seen as a relief as investors were worried about greater Covid-19 impacts to earnings heading into the print. We do think this suggests new patient starts may slow, making it harder for neurology growth to be an upside driver for shares in 2020.”

The stock was down 3% to $95.28 Wednesday morning. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

