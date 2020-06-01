Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) closed at $118.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

ALXN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, down 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, up 4.62% from the year-ago period.

ALXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $5.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.37% and +7.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALXN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. ALXN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ALXN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.4, so we one might conclude that ALXN is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ALXN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

