Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) closed the most recent trading day at $108.15, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.

ALXN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.51, up 17.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 14.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALXN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. ALXN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ALXN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.57, which means ALXN is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ALXN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

