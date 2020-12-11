Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) closed at $120.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.36% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ALXN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ALXN is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 8.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.04 per share and revenue of $5.98 billion, which would represent changes of +14.34% and +19.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALXN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ALXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ALXN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

We can also see that ALXN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.