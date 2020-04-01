Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) closed at $89.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 4.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.19% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

ALXN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.71, up 13.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 18.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.06 per share and revenue of $5.62 billion, which would represent changes of +5.03% and +12.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALXN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. ALXN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ALXN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.88.

Also, we should mention that ALXN has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

