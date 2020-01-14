Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) closed at $112.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ALXN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ALXN to post earnings of $2.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.30 billion, up 15.03% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALXN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ALXN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ALXN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.17.

It is also worth noting that ALXN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

