Alexion Pharma To Launch Clinical Trial To Evaluate ULTOMIRIS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said it plans to initiate a global Phase 3 study to investigate ULTOMIRIS in a subset of adults with severe COVID-19. The study is expected to enroll approximately 270 patients. This follows the FDA rapid review and acceptance of the company's IND application for ULTOMIRIS.

John Orloff, Head of Research & Development at Alexion, stated: "Based on early anecdotal information available from compassionate use cases in multiple countries, we are launching a controlled clinical trial to evaluate the potential of ULTOMIRIS in mitigating the severe pneumonia and lung injury caused by the virus."

