Alexion Pharma Shareholders Approve Acquisition By AstraZeneca

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) said that its shareholders have approved proposed acquisition by AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN). The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

In December 2020, AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion for $175 per share in cash and stock, valuing the Boston-based company at $39 billion.

As per the terms of the deal, Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares or ADSs for each Alexion share.

