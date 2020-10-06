Markets
ALXN

Alexion Pharma Sees Global Revenue Target Of $9 Bln To $10 Bln In 2025 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced Tuesday the continued progression of the company's LEAD-EXPAND-DIVERSIFY value-creation strategy and will highlight strategic advancements at the Virtual Investor Day later today.

The company will provide further insight into its robust pipeline, future growth potential and continued progress advancing its mission of improving the lives of people with rare diseases and devastating conditions.

The day will highlight select strategic programs to illustrate the significant promise of Alexion's portfolio and its value-creating potential.

These include the robust pipeline of more than 20 development programs across seven rare disease franchises, with expected continued growth from more than five novel investigational new drug applications (INDs) by 2025.

The anticipated 2025 global revenue target of $9 billion to $10 billion, and at least 10 percent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025 and beyond.

The plan to raise 2020 full-year revenue guidance by more than $200 million when reporting third quarter results and the plan to return at least $3 billion to shareholders through multi-year stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular